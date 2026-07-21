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2026 Back to School Bash

Published on July 21, 2026

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Back to School Bash event poster with colorful graphics, school supplies, and text announcing free backpacks, haircuts, and activities on August 8th from 1-4PM.
Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Radio One Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission are helping families kick off the new school year with a day of FREE fun!

Saturday, August 8
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Lincoln Recreation Center

Here’s what you can expect:
• 1,000 FREE backpacks (while supplies last), courtesy of The Law Offices of Blake Maislin
• FREE school supplies
• FREE haircuts
• FREE braids
• Inflatables
• Games
• Music
• Family fun and more!

Bring the kids and get everything they need to head back to school ready for a successful year.

Presented by The Law Offices of Blake Maislin and supported by Boost Mobile and Head Start.


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