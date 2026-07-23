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Erick All Jr. Aims for Comeback This Season

Erick All Jr. Nears Return As Bengals Prepare For Preseason Finale

Erick All Jr. Nears Return As Bengals Prepare For Preseason Finale

Published on July 22, 2026

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Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for their preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles, and one of the biggest storylines is the return of tight end Erick All Jr.

After undergoing major knee surgery, All is working his way back to the field with hopes of proving he can once again be a valuable part of Cincinnati’s offense. The former Iowa standout was selected by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and quickly flashed his potential before injuries interrupted his rookie campaign.

When healthy, All has shown the ability to make an impact as both a reliable pass catcher and a physical blocker, giving the Bengals another versatile weapon at the tight end position. His all-around skill set is one of the reasons the organization remains confident in his future.

Despite the challenges he’s faced, All is widely expected to make Cincinnati’s 53-man roster if he continues progressing in his recovery. The biggest question isn’t his talent—it’s whether he can stay healthy over the course of the season.

As the Bengals wrap up the preseason, All’s return represents more than just another player coming back from injury. It’s an opportunity for the young tight end to reestablish himself, earn the trust of the coaching staff, and show he can be a consistent contributor in one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

If Erick All Jr. can put his injury troubles behind him, the Bengals could be adding another important piece to an offense looking to make a deep playoff run this season.

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