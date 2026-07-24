Source: Getty / General

Welp, Diddy is back in the news after months of the public not hearing much about him after he was sentenced to more than four years in prison last year, after he was found guilty of two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. But this week, the disgraced Bad Boy mogul is back in headlines after reportedly being involved in a prison fight that landed him in solitary confinement.

According to ABC News, Sean “Diddy” Combs got in a fight with an inmate while in federal lockup in New Jersey’s FCI Ft. Dix — where he has been since his sentencing in October 2025 — because the inmate reportedly made a remark about him, the contents of which have not been made clear. Of course, one can imagine that whatever was allegedly said wasn’t too flattering, as no Diddy-related discourse has been regarding the 56-year-old since he was drowning in legal woes and sexual abuse allegations, beginning with the abuse suffered by his former girlfriend and label artist, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told ABC the agency does not comment on the “conditions of confinement, disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns,” so we don’t know whether Diddy’s stay in solitary confinement is short-term or long-term.

What is clear is that Diddy is still having a rough go of it. Sources told ABC that when he arrived at FCI Ft. Dix, he was kept out of the prison’s general population and placed in a special drug program unit instead. He’s expected to be released in 2028, although he is reportedly still in the process of appealing his four-year sentence. We’ll have to wait and see how that turns out, but as of now, he’s expected to serve out the rest of his sentence at Ft. Dix.

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Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs In Solitary Confinement After Alleged Prison Fight In New Jersey was originally published on newsone.com