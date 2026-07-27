Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Sets Starz Streaming Premiere Date

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The blockbuster Michael Jackson biopic is making its streaming debut. After a hugely successful theatrical run, the film will begin streaming on Starz starting August 10.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie stars Jaafar Jackson in the role of his legendary uncle, Michael Jackson. The film chronicles the King of Pop’s incredible rise from performing with the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the biggest solo artists in music history during his iconic Bad world tour.

The all-star cast also includes Nia Long, Juliana Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo, bringing many of the key figures in Michael Jackson’s life to the big screen.

Since opening in theaters in April, the biopic has become a worldwide phenomenon, grossing more than $1 billion at the global box office, making it one of the highest-grossing music biopics ever.

If you missed it in theaters—or you’re ready to experience it again—you’ll be able to stream Michael Jackson on Starz beginning August 10.