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Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges

Explore the 2026 U.S. News rankings of the top Historically Black Colleges based on graduation rates, affordability and more.

Published on July 27, 2026
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  • HBCUs are ranked on metrics like retention, graduation rates, social mobility, and affordability.
  • The top 25 HBCUs are shaping Black excellence, with Spelman, Howard, and Morehouse leading the list.
  • Choosing the right HBCU is crucial, as they offer unique cultural experiences and support for Black students.
Howard University campus clock tower and the Prairie View A&M University seal.
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The only thing that matters more than choosing to attend an HBCU is making sure you choose the one that’s right for you. Honestly, picking a college can feel like an endless scroll through Netflix- way too many options. It’s overwhelming, high stakes, and everyone has an opinion.

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HBCUs aren’t just about degrees; they’re about culture, community, and legacy. A recent ranking of HBCUs was just released by U.S. News & World Report for 2026. This list isn’t just some random bragging rights; these schools are measured on retention, graduation rates, social mobility, and affordability. These schools don’t just show who’s popular but who’s actually moving the needle for their students and communities, and how these schools help students from lower backgrounds level up.

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Here is the 2026 top 25 HBCUs shaping black excellence ranked in order:

Spelman College

Located in Atlanta, GA

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Howard University

Located in Washington, DC

Morehouse College

Located in Atlanta, GA

Tuskegee University

Located in Tuskegee, AL

Florida A&M University

Located in Tallahassee, FL

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Xavier University of Louisiana

Located in New Orleans, LA

Hampton University

Located in Hampton, VA

North Carolina A&T State University

Located in Greensboro, NC

Morgan State University

Located in Baltimore, MD

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Delaware State University

Located in Dover, DE

Bowie State University

Located in Bowie, MD

Virginia State University

Located in Petersburg, VA

Claflin University

Located in Orangeburg, SC

North Carolina Central University

Located in Durham, NC

Jackson State University

Located in Jackson, MS

Clark Atlanta University

Located in Atlanta, GA

Dillard University

Located in New Orleans, LA

Elizabeth City State University

Located in Elizabeth City, NC

Lincoln University

Located in Lincoln University, PA

Prairie View A&M University

Located in Prairie View, TX

University of the District of Columbia

Located in Washington, DC

Fisk University

Located in Nashville, TN

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Located in Princess Anne, MD

Winston-Salem State University

Located in Winston-Salem, NC

Fayetteville State University

Located in Fayetteville, NC

Best HBCUs in 2026: Top-Ranked Historically Black Colleges was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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