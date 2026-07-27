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D4vd Is Already Guilty According To Social Media

Text Messages Reveal Celeste Rivas Hernandez Told d4vd She Was Pregnant

Celeste Rivas Hernandez Had An Abortion A Year Before She Was Murdered

Published on July 27, 2026
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  • D4vd allegedly murdered his 14-year-old ex-girlfriend Rivas Hernandez when she was pregnant with his child
  • Prosecutors claim D4vd killed Rivas because she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship
  • Text messages between the two reveal Rivas had an abortion, incriminating D4vd despite his not guilty plea
D4vd Is Already Guilty According To Social Media
Pool / D4vd

It’s not looking good for musician d4vd, who is currently in a preliminary hearing for the brutal murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Text messages between d4vd and Rivas reveal she was pregnant with his child at 13 and had an abortion more than a year before she was allegedly murdered and dismembered by the “Romantic Homicide” singer.

Corey Farrell, a LAPD detective, read the stomach-turning and direct conversations out loud while on the witness stand on Friday as part of a preliminary hearing, which will determine if the murder case against d4vd, born David Anthony Burker, will proceed to trial, and based on the evidence, it damn sure will.

Despite the evidence being stacked against him, d4vd pleaded not guilty to the murder charges he is currently facing as well as the charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and the unlawful mutilation of human remains that are tied to Rivas Hernandez’s murder.

d4vd, who was 19 at the time, allegedly murdered Rivas Hernandez when she was 14, according to officials.

The Text Messages Are Damning

Per the Daily News:

In one message written in November 2023, Rivas Hernandez said she was waiting for her period, telling d4vd: “If im pregnant tho im not having it though.” In another text on Dec. 20, she asked him if she should “take the plan b?”

Then, on Jan. 8, 2024, d4vd texted her to apologize.

“Im sorry again baby I didn’t want to ever put you through this,” the singer wrote.

“No it’s ok we both aren’t able to take care of it,” she responded, according to the text exhibits. She followed up with: “It’s okay tho neither one of us are capable of watch[ing] or taking care of a baby.”

d4vd apologizes again before asking if it’s his.

“of course it’s yours David,” she wrote back.

He later texted: “When re [are] you gonna get it done?” And she told him in “2 days.”

Bruh.

d4vd Allegedly Killed Rivas Hernandez Because She Threatened To Reveal Their Relationship

Prosecutors alleged that d4vd killed Rivas Hernandez because she threatened to expose their sexual relationship while she was underage and ruin his music career.

It took some time, but d4vd was finally arrested after a seven-month investigation that began after the dismembered torso of Rivas Hernandez was discovered on Sept. 8 after crew at the Hollywood Tow reported a foul odor coming from an impounded Tesla vehicle owned by d4vd.

An autopsy conducted by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office determined her cause of death was “multiple penetrating injuries.”

d4vd’s attorney claims that Rivas Hernandez’s parents knew about the inappropriate relationship and gave her consent to travel.

While he hasn’t been found guilty, according to the court of social media, he needs to be thrown in jail immediately.

You can see more reactions below.

Text Messages Reveal Celeste Rivas Hernandez Told d4vd She Was Pregnant was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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