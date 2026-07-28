Listen Live
Close
Local

Keyshia Cole Hard Launches Relationship with Philly Rapper Skrilla

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two performers on stage: a woman with curly hair singing into a microphone, and a man with dreadlocks holding a microphone.
Source:

Keyshia Cole Hard Launches Relationship with Philly Rapper Skrilla

Keyshia Cole has shaken the internet after her newest post on social media has fans curious of her personal relationships outside the studio.

The Atlanta born singer seemingly struck a connection with Philly rapper Skrilla.

Cole posted on instagram a picture of the two, as they pose in what seems to be in a section of a nightclub.

Cole then posted another picture of the two, in what looks like a hotel bathroom. With both figures not totally revealed, The internet made it clear who it was, as both celebrities have distinctive tattoos that reveal their identity.

Users in the comments sections believe the Philadelphia is not only the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, but the city of charisma, and confidence.

“Philly Ppl Really Got The Ability To Do Whatever We Want 😂” thtsyanni wrote.

“W for the whole city kiab😂👏👏 we got Keyshia Cole how skrilla manage to do that 😭” unreleasedmusic347 commented.

Us Philadelphia people do what we want ! The bity OSS” founderofluxe said.

Do you think this relationship will last? Let us know below!

Keyshia Cole Hard Launches Relationship with Philly Rapper Skrilla was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

More from 100.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated together, promoting their R&B tour and a chance to win a trip to see them live in Las Vegas on September 5.
Entertainment  |  R&B Cincy

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
20 Items
Cincinnati Music Festival  |  Kya Kelly

20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival

Comments
A group of people, likely a family, posing and celebrating together outdoors. The image is promoting a one-day family reunion gathering event on August 15th, presented by TriHealth 100.3.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Black Family Reunion Contest

Comments
Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close