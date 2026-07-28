Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Deals
- Restaurants are offering free wings, BOGO deals, and discounted wing platters for National Chicken Wing Day.
- Popular chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, and Whataburger are participating with exclusive promotions.
- Customers can enjoy a variety of wing flavors, from classic Buffalo to bold new tastes, at these limited-time deals.
Chicken wings are more than just a game-day favorite—they’ve become a go-to comfort food for millions of Americans.
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That’s why National Chicken Wing Day, being celebrated on July 29, is one of the tastiest food holidays on the calendar. Restaurants across the country are celebrating with free wings, buy-one-get-one offers, discounted meals, and other limited-time promotions.
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Whether you’re craving classic Buffalo, sweet barbecue, or bold new flavors, here’s a look at the best National Chicken Wing Day restaurant deals you won’t want to miss.
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Buffalo Wild Wings
Use promo code FREEWINGS for 6 free wings with $15 min. purchase.
Wingstop
Everyone gets 5 free wings with a $10 purchase & a chance to win a full year of tickets from Ticketmaster.
Whataburger
Rewards members can get BOGO FREE 9- piece whatawings. Offer valid online or in app.
Dave & Buster’s
3 NEW wing flavors (announcing soon 😉)
50¢ boneless wings
$1 bone-in wings
10 wings per order. No mixing wing types within an order. Fries sold separately.
Hooters
10 wings for $7.29 at participating locations
Pluckers Wing Bar
$1 Wings + $2.50 Select Pints + 90s Trivia. Dine-in only, while supplies last
Bonchon Chicken
5 wings for $5. Dine in avalible
Popeyes
BOGO FREE Wings for Rewards members
ZAXBYS
10 Wings for $10
Pizza Hut
BOGO FREE wings. Use the code BOGOWINGS
TGI Friday
Wingbites starting at $8.99
Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
99¢ wings all day long. Offer available for dine-in only. minimum of 6 wings per order.
bb.q Chicken
Use code WING26 for 20% off your bb.q Chicken online & app orders only, up to $10
Buffalo’s Cafe
All you can eat bone-in or boneless wings for $19.99. All you can eat bone-in or boneless wings for $19.99.
Golden Chick
Buy any Tender combo, and enjoy 50% off another Tender combo. Golden Chick Rewards exclusive.
4 Tenders for $5: Get four hand-battered, golden-fried Original Golden Tenders for $5!
1 Pound of TENders for $14.99: Feed a Crowd with 10 Original Golden Tenders (1lb), 3 Dipping Sauces & 3 Fresh-Baked Golden Rolls for $14.99.
Plus, the $6 Golden Deal: Choose from Golden Tenders or Golden Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes & a fresh-baked roll for $6.
Round Table Pizza
July 29 – Aug. 1, you can get 12 boneless or bone-in wings for $9.99 with code RTP117
Wing It On
75-cent wings or boneless bites, available in increments of 6, 12 or 18 pieces.
Twin Peaks
Buy any 6 and get 6 free
Atomic Wings
$1 wings with a minimum of 10 wings per customer at participating locations while supplies last!
Outback Steakhouse
At participating Outback Steakhouse locations, customers can get 60 wings for $60 while ordering Curbside Take-Away or Outback Delivery.
Wing Shack
Buy 10 or more
wings, get 10 wings free on July 29 with code KMV5.
Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day With These Deals was originally published on thebeatdfw.com