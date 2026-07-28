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Athletes Who Received Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is best known for honoring movie stars, musicians, and television legends. But a select group of athletes have earned their place among those coveted terrazzo stars too. These sports icons crossed over from the field, the court, and the track into mainstream entertainment, proving that greatness in athletics can shine just as brightly in Hollywood.

From boxing legends to tennis pioneers, these honorees represent decades of achievement and cultural influence. Their stars celebrate more than championships and records. They recognize how these figures shaped culture, inspired communities, and left lasting marks far beyond their playing days.

Each athlete on this list carries a story worth telling, and their inductions reflect the powerful connection between sports and popular culture. Let’s take a look at the athletes who earned their permanent spot along Hollywood Boulevard, and the reasons behind these well-deserved honors.

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Muhammad Ali

The boxing legend received a special honor placed at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. In a distinctive request, Ali asked that his star be mounted on a wall rather than embedded in the sidewalk. He did not want people walking over the name of the Prophet Muhammad, making his the only star displayed vertically on a wall.