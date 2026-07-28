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RECAP: 'Children of Blood and Bone' NYC Trailer Launch Event

RECAP: 'Children of Blood and Bone' NYC Trailer Launch Event

After months of anticipation, the trailer for 'Children of Blood and Bone' premiered in NYC with a cast Q&A and culture-filled afterparty.

Published on July 28, 2026
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A group of people sitting on stage in front of a large movie poster for "Children of Blood and Bone" with release date January 15, 2027.
Paramount Pictures

Despite multiple delays in production over the years, an online hate campaign aimed at one of its lead stars and the unfortunate denouncement by the author of the book series that it’s adapted from, Paramount Pictures’ upcoming fantasy flick, Children of Blood and Bone, has still managed to garner much anticipation around its release next year.

The hype reached its peak in NYC last night (July 27) for the official trailer launch event, which included a cast Q&A curated by Lena Waithe and an afterparty that highlighted cultural aspects of the film itself.

RELATED: Bad ‘Blood’? Author Tomi Adeyemi Denounces Film Adaptation Of Her Book

Packing out the theater at the prestigious Brooklyn Academy of Music, attendees were treated to an in-depth conversation alongside director and co-screenwriter Gina Prince-Bythewood, in addition to cast members Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh and Regina King. Each spoke from their own perspectives on how making the film changed their outlooks on life, what fans can expect to learn from the storytelling and how Africa itself proved to be the film’s true star. King could barely keep her composure in describing a prominent mother/daughter scene between Thuso and Lashana without giving away too much, meanwhile Momoh gave props to the director for choosing him to play a father as he also became one offscreen for the first time. Lashana echoed the sentiments of her husband both onscreen and in real life, giving Prince-Bythewood all the props in making way for art to imitate life.

Afterwards, guests were treated to a small buffet of traditional Nigerian food, plenty of libations to go around and a DJ set that gave a sonic preview to the film’s soundtrack, which earlier in the night was revealed to be executive produced by Tems with additional music consultation from Burna Boy.

A group of people, including Lena Waithe, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and Zackary Momoh, speaking on stage in front of a large movie poster for "Children of Blood and Bone".
Paramount Pictures

Based in the fantastical world of Orïsha, Children of Blood and Bone tells the story of Thuso Mbedu’s character who defies the odds to reclaim a source of magic stolen from her people years prior. Alongside her brother, played by Tosin Cole, she bands together with the prince (Damson Idris) and princess (Amandla Stenberg) of a tyrant king (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in a plan to restore the order of things once and for all. In addition to the aforementioned, the film is rounded out by a star-studded cast that also includes Cynthia Erivo, Idris Elba and Viola Davis.

Watch the offocial trailer for Children of Blood and Bone below, and keep scrolling for an inside look at the launch event from the Brooklyn Academy of Music:

A large auditorium filled with people watching a movie projection screen displaying the title "Children of Blood and Bone" in a dark, dramatic setting.
Paramount Pictures
A woman with curly hair wearing a black and white patterned jacket speaks into a microphone on a stage, with a bottle of water and a wooden stool visible.
Paramount Pictures
Five people, including Thuso Mbedu, Tosin Cole, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and Zackary Momoh, seated on a stage speaking at a film event.
Paramount Pictures
A group of six people, including actors Zackary Momoh, Lashana Lynch, Regina King, Tosin Cole, Thuso Mbedu, and director Gina Prince-Bythewood, posing together at an event.
Paramount Pictures
A group of people, including a woman in a white dress, seated in a dimly lit theater setting.
Paramount Pictures
A group of people sitting in a theater audience, including several Black individuals dressed in formal attire. The image shows a diverse crowd at what appears to be an entertainment or cultural event.
Paramount Pictures
Three people - two men and one woman - posing together in front of a Christmas tree. The woman is wearing sunglasses and a straw hat. The men are wearing casual clothing.
Paramount Pictures
A group of five people, three women and two men, standing together in front of a lush green backdrop. They are dressed in formal attire, with the women wearing black and the men wearing white and tan.
Paramount Pictures
A woman with dreadlocks wearing a pink dress stands in front of a colorful backdrop with plants.
Paramount Pictures
Three women posing together at an event, smiling and dressed in stylish outfits.
Paramount Pictures
A woman with curly brown hair wearing a black suit jacket and pants stands in front of a large golden "Children of Blood and Bone" sign surrounded by greenery.
Paramount Pictures
Two people, a woman with curly hair and a man, standing together in front of a large "BLOOM" sign surrounded by greenery.
Paramount Pictures
A woman wearing a black dress and colorful accessories stands in front of a large sign that says "Children of Blood and Bone".
Paramount Pictures
A woman in a white jacket and black pants stands in front of a backdrop with the text "Children of Blood and Bone".
Paramount Pictures
A woman wearing a patterned sweater dress stands in front of a backdrop with the text "CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE" visible.
Paramount Pictures
A man in a light gray suit stands in front of a large golden "Children of Blood and Bone" logo surrounded by greenery.
Paramount Pictures
A man with a beard and afro hairstyle wearing a denim jacket and tie stands in front of a backdrop with the text "CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE".
Paramount Pictures
Two people posing in front of a green foliage backdrop with a large "Coco Bongo" sign. The person on the left is wearing a light-colored outfit, and the person on the right is wearing a black dress with a colorful headpiece.
Paramount Pictures
A group of six people, including actors Tosin Cole, Thuso Mbedu, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and Zackary Momoh, posing together in front of a lush green backdrop.
Paramount Pictures
A group of 7 Black individuals, including actors Tosin Cole, Thuso Mbedu, Lena Waithe, Regina King, Lashana Lynch, and director Gina Prince-Bythewood, posing together in front of a lush green backdrop.
Paramount Pictures

RECAP: 'Children of Blood and Bone' NYC Trailer Launch Event was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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