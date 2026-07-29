Listen Live
Close
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Jay-Z Ranked World’s Wealthiest Musician At $2.8 Billion

Jay-Z Ranked World's Wealthiest Musician At $2.8 Billion

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Meadows Day 1
Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz

Jay-Z has officially been named the world’s wealthiest musician, topping the Forbes 2026 list with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.

The hip-hop icon’s biggest financial win came from his D’Usse cognac partnership with Bacardi. In 2023, the venture was part of a deal valued at $3 billion, earning Jay-Z an estimated $750 million. He also scored a major payday in 2021 when he sold half of his Armand de Brignac champagne brand to LVMH in a deal reportedly worth $315 million, while retaining ownership of the remaining half.

Beyond music, Jay-Z has built an empire through Roc Nation, the entertainment company that represents some of the biggest names in music, including Rihanna, J. Cole, and Megan Thee Stallion, along with high-profile athletes across the NFL and NBA.

His journey from rap superstar to billionaire entrepreneur continues to inspire artists around the world, proving that building businesses and making strategic investments can create lasting wealth far beyond record sales and touring.

Source: Ghetto Radio

Related Tags

Jay-Z Megan Thee Stallion

More from 100.3

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated together, promoting their R&B tour and a chance to win a trip to see them live in Las Vegas on September 5.
Entertainment  |  R&B Cincy

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Hit After Hit: Keith Sweat Talks Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
20 Items
Cincinnati Music Festival  |  Kya Kelly

20 Songs We Want to Hear at Cincinnati Music Festival

Comments
A group of people, likely a family, posing and celebrating together outdoors. The image is promoting a one-day family reunion gathering event on August 15th, presented by TriHealth 100.3.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Black Family Reunion Contest

Comments
Entertainment  |  Nia Noelle

Rick Ross & Rickey Smiley: Empowering HBCUs on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close