Jay-Z Ranked World’s Wealthiest Musician At $2.8 Billion

Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz

Jay-Z has officially been named the world’s wealthiest musician, topping the Forbes 2026 list with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.

The hip-hop icon’s biggest financial win came from his D’Usse cognac partnership with Bacardi. In 2023, the venture was part of a deal valued at $3 billion, earning Jay-Z an estimated $750 million. He also scored a major payday in 2021 when he sold half of his Armand de Brignac champagne brand to LVMH in a deal reportedly worth $315 million, while retaining ownership of the remaining half.

Beyond music, Jay-Z has built an empire through Roc Nation, the entertainment company that represents some of the biggest names in music, including Rihanna, J. Cole, and Megan Thee Stallion, along with high-profile athletes across the NFL and NBA.

His journey from rap superstar to billionaire entrepreneur continues to inspire artists around the world, proving that building businesses and making strategic investments can create lasting wealth far beyond record sales and touring.

Source: Ghetto Radio