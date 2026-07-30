'D—k Little As Hell' — Alleged Ari Fletcher Sex Tape Leaks Online, Finesse2Tymes Adds Fuel To The Fire

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It appears that some more online drama surrounding Ari Fletcher has popped out.

This time, an explicit tape that allegedly features the influencer in a compromising position with an unknown man. Although the man’s face is not shown in the video, many suspect that it could be Fletcher’s longtime partner, rapper MoneyBagg Yo.

Fellow rapper Finesse2Tymes decided to put his unsolicited two cents in the conversation. Taking to social media, Finesse said that Bagg’s private parts was “little as hell.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ayyye! Ari Fletcher Debuts Bold Big Chop — ‘Ain’t No Feeling Like Being Free’