Fire With Fire? Chloe Bailey Takes "Bully Back" Approach To Trolls

Josh Brasted

From performing as a hit-making duo alongside sister Halle Bailey to carving out her own path as a solo star in the worlds of music and film, Chloe Bailey has grown a massive following over the past decade-and-a-half. Unfortunately life comes with its balances, and for all the love she’s received over the years there’s also been a sizable amount of hate from online trolls.

However, the 28-year-old singer/actress is now choosing to fight fire with fire after a recent TikTok video shared from a vacation in Saint Lucia was met with nit-picking comments about her hair and overall physical appearance.

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The video, which she originally posted while attending 2026 Carnival in Saint Lucia last month, showed the In Pieces vocalist swimming makeup-free and rocking her own take on the Fulani beaded braids trend. Looking fresh-faced and promoting happiness, sadly it was met with negativity by some commenters who chose to focus on what they perceived to be shortcomings. “This angle,” wrote one user who included a wide-eyed surprised emoji to emphasize their disapproval, as another unapologetically wrote, “Wait this ain’t a filter” attached to a popular gif of a woman laughing into her phone. While most celebrities are trained to ignore the haters, Chloe took things into her own hands by giving each of them a dose of their own medicine. “These lips” she said in response to the former, which also included the same emoji he used, a screenshot of the ashy soup coolers and a request to “get some chapstick.” She held no mercy for the latter, writing, “nope but you should put one on next time, it’d help a lot,” attached to quite an unflattering mirror selfie of the user’s profile pic.

Chloe later hopped on the social platform to address her actions directly (seen above), clarifying that the few responses we saw didn’t compare to the handful who deleted their unwanted criticism after not being able to take the heat themselves. “I had 15 to 20 other responses,” she said confidently in addressing her 4.9 million followers, going on to add, “but once I started talking shit back to them about other people’s looks, then they wanted to delete their comments.”

Claiming that we hadn’t even seen the best of her scathing clap backs, she unabashedly went on to admit that, in her words, “it was nice to bully back.”

Overall, there’s two ways you can look at this situation. Some might agree that a global pop star shouldn’t lower herself to comment on every naysayer out there with a negative comment, especially as some are only saying it to get a viral reaction out of a celebrity. Others will argue that, well, they simply had it coming and the “Have Mercy” crooner had every right to show no mercy in her response.

What do you think? Take a look below at how some on social media felt about Chloe Bailey fighting fire with fire against her online trolls:

1. No but a conversation needs to be had about why Chloe Bailey has an abnormal amount of haters… why tf is the internet so focused on tearing her down for no fucking reason

via @MikeyAndMyEgo