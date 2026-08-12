50 Cent Shares New Ventures and His Childhood Nickname

Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson may be known around the world as one of hip-hop’s biggest names, but before the fame, he apparently answered to a much different nickname “Boo Boo.”

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 50 Cent revealed that “Boo Boo” was one of his old nicknames, giving fans a funny glimpse into his life before becoming a rap superstar, entrepreneur and television producer.

The conversation comes as 50 continues expanding his television empire. His latest project, Fightland, marks his first U.K.-based production through G-Unit Film & Television. The series premiered July 31 and stars Howard Charles as a former heavyweight boxing champion who returns to the world of prize fighting with revenge on his mind.

50 Cent has built an impressive résumé in television with successful dramas and crime series, but he says he’s interested in trying something different. Jackson revealed that scripted comedy is an area he would like to explore and that he’s interested in developing a comedy project.

His impact also continues beyond music and entertainment.

The Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Community Garden in Queens transformed a previously neglected lot into an outdoor learning and community space. The project was inspired by Bette Midler’s New York Restoration Project and Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation, continuing his efforts to give back to the community where he grew up.

From “Boo Boo” in Queens to 50 Cent on stages around the world, Jackson continues finding new ways to expand his brand — from music and television to community service.

Source: Billboard