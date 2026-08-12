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Ja’Marr Chase is chasing an NFL single-season touchdown record

Ja’Marr Chase is chasing an NFL single-season touchdown record

Published on August 12, 2026
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Cincinnati Bengals superstar Ja’Marr Chase already has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous wide receivers, but he could be looking to take his game to another level this season.

Chase is aiming at one of the most impressive receiving records in NFL history: Randy Moss’ single-season mark of 23 receiving touchdowns, set with the New England Patriots in 2007.

Breaking that record would require a historic season, but Chase has something working in his favor — his chemistry with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Burrow-to-Chase connection has been one of Cincinnati’s biggest offensive weapons, dating back to their championship days together at LSU. When both stars are healthy and clicking, Cincinnati’s passing attack can be difficult for any defense to contain.

For Chase to surpass Moss, he would need at least 24 receiving touchdowns. That averages out to more than 1.4 touchdown catches per game over the NFL’s 17-game regular season.

It’s a huge challenge, but Bengals fans have seen Chase put together explosive performances before. A record-breaking season would not only further strengthen his argument as the league’s top wide receiver, but it could also play a major role in Cincinnati’s pursuit of another deep playoff run.

With Joe Burrow throwing the football and Ja’Marr Chase chasing history, there could be plenty of fireworks coming from the Bengals offense this season.

Can Ja’Marr Chase make history and break Randy Moss’ 23-touchdown record? Bengals fans will be watching every trip to the end zone.

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