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Cincinnati Bengals kick off NFL preseason tonight

Cincinnati Bengals kick off NFL preseason tonight

Published on August 13, 2026
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Cincinnati Bengals Fans Rally
Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to turn the page after a disappointing 2025 season, with the 2026 campaign bringing renewed expectations and plenty of excitement for Bengals fans.

The Bengals will open their 2026 NFL preseason against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium, giving fans their first opportunity to see the team back on the field and evaluate the new-look roster.

At the center of Cincinnati’s hopes is quarterback Joe Burrow, who is expected to lead the offense as the Bengals look to get back into contention. On the defensive side, newly acquired defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II adds another major piece to a unit looking to make an impact.

Fans will also get their first look at Cincinnati’s first-round draft pick, Cashius Howell, as the rookie begins his NFL career and looks to make an immediate impression.

The regular season will officially get underway on September 13, when the Bengals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tickets are still available, with prices starting at $136, giving fans a chance to be in the stands for the regular-season opener.

With a mix of established stars, new additions and young talent, there is plenty of reason for Bengals fans to be optimistic heading into 2026.

Ready for football? Check out the Bengals’ full 2026 schedule, grab your tickets and get ready to cheer on Cincinnati as the team begins its push for a bounce-back season.

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Bengals Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow NFL

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