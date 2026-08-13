'You Ain't No Go—damn Brandy!' — Brandy Tricks Two Fans Into Thinking She's An Impersonator In Hilarious Viral Video

Source: Myesha Evon / @myeshaevon Brandy recently found herself in an unexpectedly hilarious situation when two men refused to believe that the woman standing in front of them was actually the legendary singer herself. On Aug. 7, the “Full Moon” singer shared a video to her Instagram Story showing the amusing encounter. The clip, which was later reposted by social media user @ItsJdante, captures two men pulling up beside Brandy as she walked down the street. Despite having the real Brandy right in front of them, the men appeared completely unconvinced. RELATED CONTENT: This Is The Healing We Needed To See’ — After Choosing To ‘Protect Her Peace,’ Brandy’s Emotional Reunion With Ray J Has Fans Rooting For The Norwoods

Here’s what happened when these two fans met Brandy. Rather than accepting her identity, the men jokingly insisted that she was simply a Brandy impersonator. One of them immediately challenged her, telling her, “You ain’t no goddamn Brandy. And you know it.” Instead of trying too hard to prove herself, Brandy laughed and played along with the joke. At one point, she even agreed with the men when they insisted she was “a Brandy Impersonator.” The Grammy-winning singer then decided to make the moment even funnier by encouraging the men to take a photo with her “in case you never meet Brandy.” The group attempted to take a picture, with one of the men handing Brandy his phone and asking her to take the photo. Brandy briefly paused as she tried to figure out how to work the device, adding another funny moment to the already entertaining interaction. But even after taking a photo, the men still weren’t convinced. Brandy once again asked whether they believed she was really the famous singer, only for the passenger to confidently double down. “Absolutely not.” The Grammy-nominated singer appeared to be thoroughly entertained by the entire exchange. Even with photographic evidence that they had just encountered her, the men continued to act as though she was simply an incredibly convincing impersonator.