Rachel Dolezal's Wildest Reinvention Yet? She's Now Sex Coach Nkechi Diallo

Source: @racheldolezal / Instagram Remember Rachel Dolezal? The infamous former head of the Spokane, Washington, NAACP chapter who became known for presenting herself as Black despite being born to White parents, and later made headlines again as an OnlyFans model in 2021? Well, she’s adding another plot twist to her already unusual career journey. Dolezal, now known as Nkechi Diallo, is pursuing a new profession: sex coaching. Where is Rachel Dolezal now? In an interview with the New York Post published Aug. 8, Diallo revealed that she is currently working as a sex coach intern while completing coursework through the Sexology Institute online. If she makes it through the 300-hour certification process, she could be an official sex coach. RELATED CONTENT: Rachel Dolezal Fired From Arizona Teaching Position After School District Discovers Her OnlyFans The 48-year-old single mother of three sat down virtually with New York Post writer David Spector for a conversation that put her in the teacher’s seat once again. But this time, she wasn’t discussing Africana studies, as she did while working as an adjunct instructor at Eastern Washington University in 2010. Instead, the session covered everything from “dad bod” preferences and dating confidence to her own experience visiting a BDSM dungeon.

Spector explained that he sometimes struggles to approach attractive women, leaving him unsure how to break the ice and get his dating life moving. Diallo’s advice? Keep it simple and communicate honestly. “Just be yourself,” she offered, without a hint of irony. “Don’t approach someone with the goal of any particular outcome, don’t misrepresent yourself, just try to have a nice conversation that you mutually enjoy,” she advised. When Spector admitted that he had recently gained 20 pounds and had become self-conscious about it, the “In Full Color” author encouraged him to stop worrying so much about appearances. “There’s a kink for everything, a whole world of women who like the bigger-the-better belly. You can cultivate a dad bod physique,” said Diallo. As a bisexual woman, Diallo said she could sympathize with single men who sometimes feel like women are an unsolvable mystery. “I know women can be a lot, they can be complex,” she said.

“You may never get it.” She added that even long-term couples can have plenty left to learn about each other. “I’ve talked to friends married for 15 years, who never knew the other person liked to be choked a little,” she said. As part of her certification training, Diallo also completed what she described as a “field trip” to a BDSM dungeon—and apparently came away with quite the educational experience. “I learned all kinds of things about water play, scat play and bondage.” For couples hoping to turn up the heat without buying a suitcase full of specialized equipment, Diallo recommended experimenting with “pervertables”—ordinary household items that can be incorporated into sexual play. “You can spank your partner with a spatula,” she suggested. Who Is Rachel Dolezal? Nkechi Amare Diallo, born Rachel Anne Dolezal on Nov. 12, 1977, is an American activist, author and former college instructor who became nationally known after controversy surrounding her racial identity. Diallo was born in Montana to Ruthanne and Lawrence Dolezal, whose ancestry is predominantly German, Czech and Swedish. Her parents also adopted African-American children, and Rachel was raised alongside them, according to ABC News. Diallo has said that she identified as Black from a young age, despite her biological background. “I was drawing self-portraits with the brown crayon instead of the peach crayon,” she told Today in 2015.