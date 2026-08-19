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Waffle House Explains Why It Fired Rockstar Riley Over Viral Videos

The viral Waffle House rapper says he knew filming unauthorized videos could cost him his job, but Rockstar Riley kept making content anyway.

Published on August 19, 2026
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Waffle House Adds 50 Cent Surcharge On Eggs As Bird Flu Results In Price Increases
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Instead of giving Rockstar Riley a raise for his viral smash rap about Waffle House, the historic food chain known just as much for its breakfast as it is for being a ninja training facility (see below), the food chain has fired one of America’s most favorite employees. 

Turns out that Rockstar Riley was a loyal member of M.W.H.G.A (Make waffle house great, again) and couldn’t stop filming videos at the Waffle House where he worked. Waffle House told TMZ that Riley had been repeatedly warned about shooting content at the restaurant and this ultimately led to Riley’s termination. 

“Waffle House ended its employment relationship with Mr. Riley following repeated violations of Company policy prohibiting unauthorized filming of promotional media content on Company property,” the company told TMZ in a statement. 

They went on to explain … “Waffle House supports our Associates’ personal creative pursuits outside of work. However, our policies prohibit the use of Company property as a venue for filming or producing content intended for personal promotion, commercial gain, or brand monetization without prior authorization, which Mr. Riley did not obtain.”

Riley also told TMZ that management had “repeatedly communicated these expectations,” saying he knew he’d get in trouble and/or fired if he didn’t fall in line, but his allegiance to MWHGA was too great. 

Waffle House just couldn’t see Riley’s vision. 

“Despite those conversations, Mr. Riley later filmed a music video in the parking lot of a Waffle House restaurant without permission – going so far as to bring in production crew, lighting, and backup dancers,” the restaurant told TMZ.

Waffle House even noted that they “…did everything we could to help him keep his job, but because of these repeated policy violations, he left us no choice.”

Riley worked on and off the Waffle House since 2008 when he was first hired. Despite being on the Waffle House roster for an 18-year run, Riley told TMZ that he’d only accumulated a little over four and a half years before he returned last August. 

Riley has launched a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to contribute to his vision.

See social media’s reaction to his firing to me.

Waffle House Explains Why It Fired Rockstar Riley Over Viral Videos was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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