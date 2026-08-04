Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

Tennis’ most iconic duo is headed to the Queen City.

Venus and Serena Williams have received a wild-card entry into the doubles field for the 2026 Cincinnati Open. This will mark the sisters’ first tournament together since the 2022 U.S. Open.

Tournament organizers announced the news Monday ahead of the annual event in Mason, which begins with Community Weekend August 8-9th before the main draw matches start August 11th.

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This event is also the first time the Williams sisters have competed together at the Cincinnati Open.

The pair was previously awarded a doubles wild card for Wimbledon earlier this summer, but Serena was forced to withdraw because of an injury.

As a doubles team, Serena and Venus have built one of the greatest résumés in tennis history.

Together, they’ve won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals.

Venus also received a singles wild card into this year’s Cincinnati Open.

The 46-year-old owns a 12-10 career record at the Cincinnati Open. She reached the semifinals in 2012 and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2019.

The tournament is another milestone in Serena’s return to the court. The 44-year-old resumed competition this summer after making her first singles appearance in nearly four years at Wimbledon.

Other women’s singles wild-card recipients include Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend, Darja Vidmanova, Elvina Kalieva, Caroline Dolehide and Lois Boisson.

The Cincinnati Open starts August 8th and runs through the 23rd. Men’s and women’s singles finals are scheduled on the final weekend.





Venus and Serena Williams to Reunite for Doubles at Cincinnati Open was originally published on wiznation.com