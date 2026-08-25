8 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs That Sampled Dolly Parton
8 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs That Sampled Dolly Parton
- Parton's songs became part of American popular culture, transcending country music.
- Her music has been sampled in hip-hop, inspiring diverse artists and genres.
- Parton's influence continues to evolve, with contemporary artists reimagining her classics.
Dolly Parton may have been a country music icon, but her impact stretched far beyond the boundaries of Nashville. Over the course of her legendary career, Parton built a catalog filled with unforgettable melodies, vivid storytelling and songs about love, heartbreak, ambition and everyday life. Records like “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You” became part of American popular culture, helping make her recognizable even to listeners who rarely turned on a country station.
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That crossover appeal helped Parton become one of those rare artists who seemed to belong to everybody.
“Islands in the Stream,” Parton’s duet with Kenny Rogers, even topped the Billboard Hot 100, demonstrating her ability to reach audiences well outside traditional country music.
Sample databases credit Parton recordings with dozens of sampling connections, and her influence has surfaced everywhere from underground Hip-Hop to a worldwide Pras, Mýa and Ol’ Dirty Bastard hit.
“Ghetto Supastar (That Is What You Are)”
Artist: Pras feat. Mýa & Ol’ Dirty Bastard
Original Sample: Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton, “Islands in the Stream”
One of the clearest examples of Dolly crossing into Hip-Hop came with Pras’ 1998 smash. “Ghetto Supastar” reworked the melody of “Islands in the Stream” for its instantly recognizable Mýa-sung chorus, helping the record reach No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Full Steezy”
Artist: Capone-N-Noreaga
Original Sample: Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton, “Islands in the Stream”
CNN reached into the same Dolly and Kenny Rogers classic for “Full Steezy” from their 2000 album “The Reunion.” The record uses the melody of the original song’s chorus, placing the sweetness of the country-pop hit against the duo’s gritty New York sound.
“Release”
Artist: Blackalicious feat. Saul Williams & Lyrics Born
Original Sample: Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”
Blackalicious took “9 to 5” in an entirely different direction on this 2002 track. Instead of relying on Dolly’s vocals, the production draws from the recognizable piano of her original recording and turns it into the foundation for an adventurous Hip-Hop record.
“9-5ers Anthem”
Artist: Aesop Rock
Original Sample: Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”
Aesop Rock’s “9-5ers Anthem” makes particularly fitting use of Dolly’s working-class classic. Appearing on his 2001 album “Labor Days,” the song tackles the frustrations of everyday work life while interpolating lyrics from “9 to 5,” connecting two very different musical worlds through a similar theme.
“I Will Always Love You”
Artist: Whitney Houston
Original Song: Dolly Parton, “I Will Always Love You”
Whitney Houston took Parton’s composition to extraordinary new heights with her 1992 version for “The Bodyguard” soundtrack. The soaring R&B ballad became a worldwide smash and one of Houston’s signature recordings, introducing Parton’s songwriting to an even larger global audience.
“Jolene”
Artist: Beyoncé
Original Song: Dolly Parton, “Jolene”
Beyoncé reimagined Parton’s classic on her 2024 album “Cowboy Carter,” changing the song’s perspective from a vulnerable plea into a confident warning. Parton appeared on the album in the “Dolly P” interlude leading into the song and publicly embraced Beyoncé’s new interpretation.
“Based God”
Artist: Theophilus London
Original Sample: Dolly Parton, “Jolene”
Theophilus London is another Hip-Hop artist who has drawn from “Jolene.” The connection demonstrates the remarkable afterlife of Dolly’s 1974 classic, a country record whose melody and atmosphere have continued to inspire artists working in completely different genres.
“Powerful Women”
Artist: Pitbull feat. Dolly Parton
Original Sample: Dolly Parton, “9 to 5”
Decades after “9 to 5” became an anthem for working people, Pitbull brought the song into a modern pop-rap setting with “Powerful Women.” This time Dolly was directly involved, appearing on the record as the song reworked elements of her classic while celebrating working women and mothers.
8 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs That Sampled Dolly Parton was originally published on theboxhouston.com