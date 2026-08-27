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Beyoncé & Jay-Z Reportedly Leave $630K Tip

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Reportedly Leave $630K Tip After Luxury Superyacht Stay

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Reportedly Leave $630K Tip After Luxury Superyacht Stay

Published on August 27, 2026
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Beyoncé and Jay-Z know how to vacation in style and apparently, they know how to show appreciation to the people taking care of them, too.

According to Supercar Blondie, the power couple once vacationed aboard the Flying Fox, a massive superyacht reportedly valued at around $400 million. Chartering the luxury vessel reportedly costs approximately $3.5 million per week.

But it’s what reportedly happened at the end of their stay that’s grabbing attention. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are said to have left the yacht’s 54-member crew a $630,000 tip. That works out to more than $11,000 per crew member if divided evenly.

The Flying Fox is built for an ultra-luxury experience. The yacht features a two-story spa, deck-wide swimming pool, jacuzzi, beauty salon, movie theater, cryochamber and 11 guest cabins. The couple reportedly used the yacht while celebrating Beyoncé’s 40th birthday.

Of course, luxury is nothing new for Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The billionaire couple has been associated with everything from rare luxury cars to high-end watches, including vehicles such as a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport and Rolls-Royce Boat Tail.

Still, a $630,000 tip stands out even in the world of celebrity luxury. The amount is comparable to the price of a brand-new Rolls-Royce Phantom.

When your vacation costs millions, apparently the gratuity can reach six figures, too!

Source: Supercar Blondie

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Beyonce Beyonce and Jay-Z Beyonce Knowles Jay-Z

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