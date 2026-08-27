NFL Announces Major Changes to Pro Bowl Format

Source: Don Juan Fasho / Don Juan Fasho

The NFL is making a major change to the Pro Bowl, moving away from the traditional all star game and putting more focus on recognizing the league’s best players.

Under the new format, 88 players will be selected as Pro Bowl honorees based on voting by NFL players, coaches and fans. The selections will recognize the top performers at each position from throughout the season.

The Pro Bowl honorees will be revealed during a special selection celebration in late December. Players who receive the honor will also have their Pro Bowl distinction recognized on their uniforms.

One of the biggest changes is the elimination of alternate selections. In previous years, players could earn Pro Bowl recognition after originally selected players withdrew or were unable to participate. Under the new system, the honor will be reserved for the players originally voted among the league’s best.

The NFL hopes the change will bring more prestige to being named a Pro Bowl player and make the recognition more meaningful for players and fans.

Instead of focusing on an exhibition game, the new Pro Bowl will put the spotlight directly on the 88 players who earned recognition as the NFL’s best performers of the season.