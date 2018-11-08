CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
Home > Fa Sho Celebrity News

LL COOL J, ICE CUBE: Starting TV Sports Network

1 reads
Leave a comment

LL Cool J and Ice Cube are plotting a takeover — but don’t call it a comeback, because we’re not talking about the music biz.

The two veteran rappers who have since found success in Hollywood are part of a group of investors bidding on a pack of 22 regional sports channels, including the YES Network, that Disney is being forced to sell by the Department of Justice due to anti-trust concerns. Officials say Disney can’t be the majority owner of ESPN and the owner of another couple dozen regional channels.

Some of the channels now up for grabs include Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Southwest. The YES Network, valued between $5 and $6 billion, is called the crown jewel of the deal.

The entire bundle is expected to go for between $15 and $25 billion. Initial bids are due tomorrow (Thursday) in what’s expected to be an intense bidding war. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • $15 to $25 billion? Yeah, that’s about what I pay for my cable bill each month.
  • If they manage to win the bid, this will be a big move for Cube’s Big 3 basketball league.
  • Even though cable TV has been declining in popularity over the years as streaming services steal away market share, live sports and events are still super lucrative. It’s appointment viewing, which is basically on-demand-proof.
  • They should try to get LeBron James involved. He knows sports and he knows about producing quality TV.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Ice Cube , LL Cool J , Network , Sports , Starting , TV

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 7 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 10 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close