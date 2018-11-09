THOUSAND OAKS SHOOTING: Gunman Instagrammed

We’re learning a little more about Ian David Long, the 28-year-old gunman in Wednesday night’s mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California, including disturbing news that he was posting messages on Instagram as he killed a dozen people.

Investigators are looking at revenge as a possible motive. Former high school classmates say Long was often bullied in school and suggested he likely knew that many of these classmates frequented the Borderline Bar & Grill. Long, himself, was also said to be a regular at the bar, but usually kept to himself.

Long was a Marine combat veteran who served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011 and was said to have suffered from PTSD. Investigators discovered messages on his Instagram page several hours after the shooting and contacted Instagram to remove the page. They didn’t reveal anything about his posts. (TMZ)

