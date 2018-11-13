CLOSE
Oh! Jill Scott is a Freak Freak!!

2017 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Jill Scott is Trending Honey! Ms. Scott set the innanet on fire with a recent performance where she was feeling super sexy and decided to perform imaginary fellatio on stage with the microphone. Watch the video below:

***May Be Explicit For Young Audiences***

 

 

The 46 yr old gave the audience a show when she pretended to perform a sex act with the microphone. Once the video was posted she quickly began to trend and get responses from her fans. Scott even responded by tweeting,

 

 

Hi. I sing/act out all kinds of stories. You should cum to my shows. After a Jill Scott show, most people get splendidly laid by whoever they came with😁👍🏽🎶🤪🎉

They also usually go on 2happier, more productive, focused, wealthy lives.

Oh! Jill Scott is a Freak Freak!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
