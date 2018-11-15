Cincinnati: Ice Storm Warning In Effect Until Noon

2 reads Leave a comment
Cincinnati this is an Ice Storm warning in effect for the Tri-Sate until Noon today.
There were reported power outages and falling trees.
Keep listening to 100.3 Rnb and Old school for all of the details (FOX19)
I spoke with one of my cousins she said that a tree had fallen, which out a hole in her roof. Let us pray for those affected by this ice.
School Closings and delays
Cincinnati is on a 2 hr delay
Alliance Academy – Closed
For the complete list CLICK HERE
