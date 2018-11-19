CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Tragedy Grows

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ten days after it began, the Camp fire — now considered California’s worst wildfire ever — was still only 60-percent contained. It has burned 149,500 acres and more than 12,790 structures. The death toll in the Northern California blaze reached 76 Saturday. More than 1,275 people are still unaccounted for. Adding to the area’s woes, air quality is terrible and poses a public health hazard. On the hopeful side, weather forecasters are expecting a substantial rainfall in the area by Wednesday, which would be a huge help to those fighting the fire.

In Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, in the southern part of the state, the Woolsey fire is now nearly under control. It has burned down more than a thousand homes and businesses over nearly 100,000 acres. At least three people have died.

On Saturday, President Trump visited the town of Paradise, which has been described as virtually destroyed, with the newly elected next governor of California, Gavin Newsom. (News reports noted that he is the ex-husband of the woman who broke up Donald Trump Junior’s marriage, Kimberly Guilfoyle.)

Inspecting the devastation, the president made a baffling remark about preventing forest fires: “You look at other countries where they do it differently, and it’s a whole different story. I was with the president of Finland, and he said, ‘We’re a forest nation.’ And they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things, and they don’t have any problem.” The president of Finland later remarked that he had told the U.S. president no such thing.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Grows , tragedy

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close