DANCING WITH THE STARS: Bobby Bones And Sharna Burgess Win

Although they got some of the lowest scores of the season, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess took home the Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Mirrorball trophy on Monday night.

As he held the trophy up over his head and tears flowed, Bones said, “Thank you to the people and thank you to Sharna, who made all this possible.”

Bobby and Sharna beat out Milo Manheim and Witney CarsonEvanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe; and Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten.

Aside from the final dances, the show featured performance by Avril LavigneDan + Shay,Lauren DaigleJohn SchneiderRobin Thicke and Tinashe. (ET)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Many fans thought Juan Pablo and Tinashe should have been in the finals.
  • DeMarcus Ware was a guest during Bobby and Sharna’s freestyle dance to Panic! At the Disco‘s “The Greatest Show.” During the dance, DeMarcus lifted Bobby above his head.
  • Bobby, Milo, Joe Amabile, John Schneider and Juan Pablo will all be on the Dancing With the Stars Live Tour.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Photos
