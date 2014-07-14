So many women are superwomen, juggling countless tasks, acting as the family’s all-around go-to person, and making sure that everybody stays as happy and healthy as possible.

That is, everyone except themselves.

Women are generally so busy doing so much that they often forget that their needs and their health are just as important as everybody else’s.

Thankfully, there are many different things that these superheroes can do to make sure they stay around for a long, long time:

10 Ways Women Can Live Forever (Almost) was originally published on elev8.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Written By: Whitney Greer Posted July 14, 2014

Also On 100.3: