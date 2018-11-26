OHIO: Deer Gun Hunting Season Starts Today!!!

If you are a Deer Hunter today starts Deer Hunting season.

I grew up going deer hunting with my grandpa and my father.

ODNR officials said Ohio’s white-tailed deer continue to provide hunters across the state with excellent opportunities for success as they head out into the field.

Hunting remains the most effective management tool for maintaining Ohio’s healthy deer population, according to ODNR.

The deer-gun seasons run from Monday; Nov. 26, through Sunday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 15-16. (WLWT)

