CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

MISSISSIPPI SENATE RACE: Republican Hyde-Smith Wins Special Election

1 reads
Leave a comment

In spite of some race-related controversies, Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith won Mississippi’s special Senate election Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Mike Espy, according to a projection by NBC News.

Hyde-Smith had 55.2 percent, or 362,567 votes, while Espy had 44.8 percent, or 296,254 votes, with 78 percent of the votes reported.

With Hyde-Smith’s victory, Republicans will have a 53-47 majority in the Senate in January.

The race-related controversies surrounding Hyde-Smith included her recorded remark about willingness to attend a “public hanging.” She claimed that the remark was not intended to have an racial overtones, but it was hard for many to overlook in a state that was once known for lynchings and where racial divisions continue to this day. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Hyde-Smith claimed that her words were “twisted” and used against her.
  • She was endorsed by Donald Trump.
  • Espy is a former congressman who worked as agriculture secretary for President Bill Clinton.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , election , fasho celebrity news , Hyde-Smith , Mississippi , race , Republican , Senate , SPECIAL , wins

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close