MISSISSIPPI SENATE RACE: Republican Hyde-Smith Wins Special Election

In spite of some race-related controversies, Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith won Mississippi’s special Senate election Tuesday night, defeating Democrat Mike Espy, according to a projection by NBC News.

Hyde-Smith had 55.2 percent, or 362,567 votes, while Espy had 44.8 percent, or 296,254 votes, with 78 percent of the votes reported.

With Hyde-Smith’s victory, Republicans will have a 53-47 majority in the Senate in January.

The race-related controversies surrounding Hyde-Smith included her recorded remark about willingness to attend a “public hanging.” She claimed that the remark was not intended to have an racial overtones, but it was hard for many to overlook in a state that was once known for lynchings and where racial divisions continue to this day. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Hyde-Smith claimed that her words were “twisted” and used against her.

She was endorsed by Donald Trump .

. Espy is a former congressman who worked as agriculture secretary for President Bill Clinton.

