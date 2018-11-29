CLOSE
STEVIE WONDER: New Fund For Christmas

Stevie Wonder has added victims of the California wildfires and the people who helped fight them to his Christmas giving list.

At a press conference in L.A. yesterday (Tuesday), Wonder announced that on top of the usual practice of collecting unwrapped toys or other gifts at his annual House Full of Toys benefit, he’s partnered with the Entertainment Industry Foundation to set up House Full of Hope to aid fire victims, firefighters and first responders.

He explained, “We have to do our best to raise money for those that have been so less fortunate, for those that have lost dreams, lost their homes. I am very happy to do this again this year but very, very, very excited to do something to help those in a bigger sense the less fortunate.”

He’s asking fans to give to the EIF Fire Fund through MusicForRelief.org/hope, or to text GIVE25 to 50555 to make a $25 donation.

Although the lineup for the December 9th benefit at L.A.’s Staples Center has yet to be announced, Wonder said its theme will revolve around his Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love and Music concerts, which are geared to specific moments in our lives. At the press conference, he performed three songs he’ll be playing this year, “My Cherie Amour,” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “Golden Lady.” (BillboardSan Jose Mercury News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is his 22nd House Full of Toys concert, so it’s obvious how committed he is to the giving spirit.
  • Last year’s lineup for House Full of Toys included Tony BennettPharrell Williams and Andra Day. I wonder who will be joining Stevie this year.
  • The fire victims are going to need a lot of help, so please give if you can.
Don Juan Fasho

