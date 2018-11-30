BONUS VIDEO: Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Michael Jackson‘s Thriller video marks its 35th anniversary on Sunday.

The landmark pairing of cutting-edge pop with movie production techniques is considered by some to be the Citizen Kane of videos. Released December 2nd, 1983, it remains the only music video ever inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress.

Written by John Landis and Jackson, and directed by Landis, the video was filmed in and around Los Angeles during October 1983. It went on to win three MTV Video Music Awards, two AMAs and a Grammy.

