KAREEM HUNT: Hopes To Move On After Disturbing Video

The Kansas City Chiefs won their game Sunday without star running back Kareem Hunt — something they’ll need to keep doing for the rest of the season as he remains on the commissioner’s exempt list following the release of a video showing him brutally assaulting a woman earlier this year.

The team acted swiftly upon seeing the video and released Hunt, who was one of the league’s top rushers. The NFL is investigating the incident, which occurred back in February. They’re also investigating a second alleged assault that occurred at a resort in Ohio back in June. In that one, Hunt allegedly punched another guest in the face, but there is no video of the altercation.

In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, Hunt said he is embarrassed by the video but insists he is not a violent person. He also says he hopes to move on and have an opportunity to play for another team. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Forget it, Kareem. You’ll never play in the NFL again. Just ask Ray Rice .

. It seems that the NFL has always been able to turn a blind eye to such cases of assault, unless there is video proof.

Credit the Chiefs for acting quickly to cut ties with him.

He’s only 23 and playing in his second NFL season.

