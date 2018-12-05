PRINCE: Movie Musical In The Works

Prince will return to the big screen in the not-too-distant future — or at least his music will.

Variety reports that Universal Studios is planning a movie musical featuring his songs, but it won’t be about his life. Sources at the studio say that they’re using the totally fictionalized Mamma Mia! as an example.

Universal already has the wheels in motion on Last Christmas, a holiday rom-com that leans heavily on the music of George Michael.

Fasho Thoughts:

The bio-pic thing was pretty much handled in Purple Rain, after all.

Considering what some of his material is like, this could be an adults-only thing.

With hundreds and hundreds of songs, the movie could go so many different directions.

