CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

PRINCE: Movie Musical In The Works

2 reads
Leave a comment

Prince will return to the big screen in the not-too-distant future — or at least his music will.

Variety reports that Universal Studios is planning a movie musical featuring his songs, but it won’t be about his life. Sources at the studio say that they’re using the totally fictionalized Mamma Mia! as an example.

Universal already has the wheels in motion on Last Christmas, a holiday rom-com that leans heavily on the music of George Michael.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The bio-pic thing was pretty much handled in Purple Rain, after all.
  • Considering what some of his material is like, this could be an adults-only thing.
  • With hundreds and hundreds of songs, the movie could go so many different directions.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , Movie Musical , Prince , The , Works

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 8 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 11 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close