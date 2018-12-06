GOLDEN GLOBES: Nominations Are In!

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater just announced the first round of nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The show will air live on January 6th on NBC and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper

Willem Defoe

Lucas Hedges

Rami Malek

John David Washington

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close – The Wife

– The Wife Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

– A Star Is Born Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

– Destroyer Melissa McCarthy – Van You Ever Forgive Me?

– Van You Ever Forgive Me? Rosamund Pike – A Private War

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale – Vice

– Vice Lin Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins

– Mary Poppins Robert Redford – The Old Man and The Gun

– The Old Man and The Gun John C. Reilly – Stan and Ollie

– Stan and Ollie Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins Returns Olivia Colman – The Favourite

The Favourite Esie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Eighth Grade Charlize Theron – Tully

Tully Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

– Green Book Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

– Beautiful Boy Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

– BlacKkKlansman Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

– Can You Ever Forgive Me? Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams – Vice

– Vice Claire Foy – First Man

– First Man Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

– If Beale Street Could Talk Emma Stone – The Favourite

– The Favourite Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

– A Star Is Born Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

– Roma Peter Farrelly – Green Book

– Green Book Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

– BlacKkKlansman Adam McKay – Vice

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” – Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War” – A Private War

“Revelation” – Boy Erased

“Shallow” – A Star is Born

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

– Isle of Dogs Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

– Black Panther Justin Hurwitz – First Man

– First Man Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

– Roma Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

– The Favourite Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

– If Beale Street Could Talk Adam McKay – Vice

– Vice Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie – Green Book

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans (FX)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

– Ozark Stephan James – Homecoming

– Homecoming Richard Madden – The Bodyguard

– The Bodyguard Billy Porter – Pose

– Pose Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

– Sharp Objects Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

– Escape at Dannemora Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

– Killing Eve Julia Roberts – Homecoming

– Homecoming Kerri Russell – The Americans

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

Kidding

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sascha Baron Cohen – This is America

– This is America Jim Carrey – Kidding

– Kidding Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

– The Kominsky Method Donald Glover – Atlanta

– Atlanta Bill Hader – Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell – The Good Place

– The Good Place Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown

– Murphy Brown Alison Brie – Glow

– Glow Rachel Broshnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Debra Messing – Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist – TNT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX

Escape at Dannemora – Showtime

Sharp Objects – HBO

A Very English Scandal – Amazon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl – The Alieniest

The Alieniest Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

– Patrick Melrose Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

– Sharp Objects Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

– Escape at Dannemora Connie Britton – Dirty John

– Dirty John Laura Dern – The Tale

– The Tale Regina King – Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

– The Kominsky Method Kieran Culkin – Succession

– Succession Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

– The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Ben Whisha – A Very English Scandal

– A Very English Scandal Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

– Sharp Objects Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

– The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Thandie Newton – Westworld

– Westworld Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

