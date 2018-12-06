GOLDEN GLOBES: Nominations Are In!

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater just announced the first round of nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards. The show will air live on January 6th on NBC and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Black Panther
- Blackkklansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Bradley Cooper
- Willem Defoe
- Lucas Hedges
- Rami Malek
- John David Washington
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Glenn Close – The Wife
- Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
- Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
- Melissa McCarthy – Van You Ever Forgive Me?
- Rosamund Pike – A Private War
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Christian Bale – Vice
- Lin Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins
- Robert Redford – The Old Man and The Gun
- John C. Reilly – Stan and Ollie
- Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman – The Favourite
- Esie Fisher – Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron – Tully
- Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Mahershala Ali – Green Book
- Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
- Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Amy Adams – Vice
- Claire Foy – First Man
- Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone – The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
- Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
- Peter Farrelly – Green Book
- Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay – Vice
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “All the Stars” – Black Panther
- “Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’
- “Requiem for a Private War” – A Private War
- “Revelation” – Boy Erased
- “Shallow” – A Star is Born
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place
- Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
- Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
- Justin Hurwitz – First Man
- Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
- Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
- Adam McKay – Vice
- Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie – Green Book
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- Capernaum
- Girl
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Best Television Series – Drama
- The Americans (FX)
- Bodyguard (Netflix)
- Homecoming (Amazon)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Pose (FX)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Stephan James – Homecoming
- Richard Madden – The Bodyguard
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
- Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts – Homecoming
- Kerri Russell – The Americans
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Barry
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Good Place
- The Kominsky Method
- Kidding
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Sascha Baron Cohen – This is America
- Jim Carrey – Kidding
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Bill Hader – Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Kristen Bell – The Good Place
- Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie – Glow
- Rachel Broshnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Debra Messing – Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- The Alienist – TNT
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story – FX
- Escape at Dannemora – Showtime
- Sharp Objects – HBO
- A Very English Scandal – Amazon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
- Daniel Bruhl – The Alieniest
- Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
- Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton – Dirty John
- Laura Dern – The Tale
- Regina King – Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Ben Whisha – A Very English Scandal
- Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Thandie Newton – Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale