PRINCE: Legal Fight Over Replica Guitar

Prince‘s estate wants Dave Rusan to stop selling replicas of the Cloud Guitar that he created for the movie Purple Rain.

Rusan obtained a trademark for his design earlier this year. The Prince estate is pressuring Rusan to give up the trademark and stop selling the instrument. Comparing it to “a David and Goliath thing,” he tells WCCO TV, “It’s like my legacy… It would feel real bad [to lose it].”

Prince commissioned Rusan, a longtime Minneapolis guitar repairman, to build the instrument. The copies he makes are priced at $8,000.

