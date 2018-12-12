NANCY PELOSI: Calls Out Donald Trump Over the Wall

After getting into a heated discussion Tuesday about a possible government shutdown over Donald Trump‘s proposed border wall, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi raised questions about Trump’s manliness and said the border wall is tied into his male ego.

Pelosi said, “It’s like a manhood thing for him. As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing.”

Those remarks were made by Pelosi in a Democratic caucus committee meeting and were shared by an aide who was in the meeting. When discussing the meeting with Trump and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Pelosi said she was “trying to be the mom” in the room when arguing erupted about the possibility of a government shutdown.

In the meeting with Trump, which was on-camera, Trump said he would be “proud” to shut down the government over the wall.

According to an aide, Pelosi said in private, “The fact is, we did get him to say, to fully own, that the shutdown was his. That was an accomplishment.” (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

Strange for Trump to admit, in front of the cameras, that he would be “proud” if the government shut down.

It does seem like a temper tantrum – “If I’m not going to get my wall, then I’m shutting everything down!”

Trump has to play hardball to keep America safe again!

