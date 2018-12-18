CLOSE
CARDI B: Christmas With Offset

Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset will spend Christmas together. This is the first holiday for their daughter, Kulture.

However, Cardi B is not ready to be back on with Offset. An insider told E! News, (quote) “Cardi will always love Offset, but ultimately lost trust in their relationship. She’s trying to keep her head clear until she figures out what she wants to do.”

Offset publicly apologized a few times for sneaking behind her back. Saturday night, he ambushed Cardi on stage with a $15,000 floral display that read “TAKE ME BACK CARDI.” He told her, (quote) “I just wanna tell you I’m sorry in front of the world. I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you that, I’m there.”

Cardi was not amused. It may have set back his efforts to win her heart a second time.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Offset will have to go extra this year with Christmas gifts. She’s going to score big.
  • Offset could spend another $15,000 to cover the ceiling in mistletoe.
  • Their daughter is too young to remember or enjoy the holiday spirit.
  • Cheating on your pregnant wife is the ultimate betrayal.
