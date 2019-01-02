CLOSE
BARACK OBAMA: Year End Picks

Former president Barack Obama posted a list of his favorite records from 2018.

Just like everyone else, Obama loved Cardi B’s “I Like It” and Jay-Z and Beyonce’s “Ape****.” The former POTUS’s other picks include tracks from H.E.R. featuring Bryson TillerJ. ColeJanelle Monae, and the “Wow Freestyle” by Jay Rock featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Obama’s favorite movies of 2018 included Black PantherBlacKkKlansman, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

As for books, he calls his wife’s autobiography, Becoming, “Obviously my favorite!”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Good enough for Obama, good enough for me!
  • He thinks he’s slick giving his wife the top spot. Or maybe he just didn’t want to start out 2019 in the doghouse.
  • Cardi B was on just about every year end list. 2018 was the year of Cardi B.
Don Juan Fasho

