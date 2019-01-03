CLOSE
R. KELLY: Docuseries Premieres Tonight

Lifetime’s R. Kelly docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, premieres tonight.

The show features in-depth interviews with a number of women who accuse the singer of physical abuse, sexual abuse, and controlling behavior over the past three decades. At a premiere screening for the series in New York City last month, the theater was evacuated after threats were called into the venue.

According to an attorney for the controversial R&B singer, the allegations made against him in the documentary are false. Kells’ attorney claims to have multiple audio recordings that prove that the network knew that some participants were lying, but apparently “the budget was too high to turn back now.” Kelly and his team are suing to try and prevent the release of something that could defame his character.

Surviving R. Kelly, executive produced by Dream Hampton, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. eastern.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • We need to protect R. Kelly’s survivors, at all costs.
  • This is basically just trauma porn.
  • It’s going to be hard for many who suffered abuse to watch this doc without being triggered.
  • Sometimes it takes having your business put on national TV before you’re ready to clean up your act.
  • If Kells can prove that even one or two ladies in the doc are lying, he could have a case.
