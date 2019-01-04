EMINEM, DRAKE, KANYE: Top Songs To Sweat To

It’s way easier to enjoy your workout when you’re sweating to your favorite tunes.
Spotify crunched the numbers and found that Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” is the number-one workout song of all time. At number-two is another Eminem record, “Lose Yourself.” Kanye West has the next two spots, with “Stronger” and “Power.” And Macklemore and Ryan Lewis round out the Top 5 with “Can’t Hold Us.”
If you break things down by gender, you’ll see that the fellas like to listen to “‘Till I Collapse” in the gym, while the ladies would rather sweat it out to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.
When you factor listeners’ ages in, the data tells a different story. Eminem’s “‘Till I Collapse” is a favorite for the 13- to 35-year-old set, while 36- to 54-year-olds prefer “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. Meanwhile, Spotify’s oldest users are “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.
2018’s trends tell a slightly different story. “God’s Plan” by Drake is at number-one, with Cardi B‘s “I Like It” and Eminem’s “‘Till I Collapse” at two and three. Drizzy pops back up at number-four with “Nice for What.” Rounding out the Top 5 is “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” has been the top track for three years and counting.
- We all have that one song or artist that gets us hype.
- The right soundtrack makes everything better.
- Headphones in the gym are fine, but if you go out for a run, make sure you can hear what’s going on around you.