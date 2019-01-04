CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

EMINEM, DRAKE, KANYE: Top Songs To Sweat To

2 reads
Leave a comment

It’s way easier to enjoy your workout when you’re sweating to your favorite tunes.

Spotify crunched the numbers and found that Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” is the number-one workout song of all time. At number-two is another Eminem record, “Lose Yourself.” Kanye West has the next two spots, with “Stronger” and “Power.”  And Macklemore and Ryan Lewis round out the Top 5 with “Can’t Hold Us.”

If you break things down by gender, you’ll see that the fellas like to listen to “‘Till I Collapse” in the gym, while the ladies would rather sweat it out to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.

When you factor listeners’ ages in, the data tells a different story. Eminem’s “‘Till I Collapse” is a favorite for the 13- to 35-year-old set, while 36- to 54-year-olds prefer “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. Meanwhile, Spotify’s oldest users are “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.

2018’s trends tell a slightly different story. “God’s Plan” by Drake is at number-one, with Cardi B‘s “I Like It” and Eminem’s “‘Till I Collapse” at two and three. Drizzy pops back up at number-four with “Nice for What.” Rounding out the Top 5 is “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” has been the top track for three years and counting.
  • We all have that one song or artist that gets us hype.
  • The right soundtrack makes everything better.
  • Headphones in the gym are fine, but if you go out for a run, make sure you can hear what’s going on around you.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , drake , Eminem , fasho celebrity news , Kanye , songs , Sweat , TO , top

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close