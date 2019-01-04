EMINEM, DRAKE, KANYE: Top Songs To Sweat To

It’s way easier to enjoy your workout when you’re sweating to your favorite tunes.

Spotify crunched the numbers and found that Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” is the number-one workout song of all time. At number-two is another Eminem record, “Lose Yourself.” Kanye West has the next two spots, with “Stronger” and “Power.” And Macklemore and Ryan Lewis round out the Top 5 with “Can’t Hold Us.”

If you break things down by gender, you’ll see that the fellas like to listen to “‘Till I Collapse” in the gym, while the ladies would rather sweat it out to “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars.

When you factor listeners’ ages in, the data tells a different story. Eminem’s “‘Till I Collapse” is a favorite for the 13- to 35-year-old set, while 36- to 54-year-olds prefer “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. Meanwhile, Spotify’s oldest users are “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor.

2018’s trends tell a slightly different story. “God’s Plan” by Drake is at number-one, with Cardi B‘s “I Like It” and Eminem’s “‘Till I Collapse” at two and three. Drizzy pops back up at number-four with “Nice for What.” Rounding out the Top 5 is “One Kiss” by Dua Lipa.

Fasho Thoughts:

Eminem’s “Till I Collapse” has been the top track for three years and counting.

We all have that one song or artist that gets us hype.

The right soundtrack makes everything better.

Headphones in the gym are fine, but if you go out for a run, make sure you can hear what’s going on around you.

Also On 100.3: