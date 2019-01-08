CLOSE
Feature Story
R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation In Georgia and Illinois

R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Lifetime’s docu-series it appears to have made the blindfolded lady holding the scales of justices to drop her mask.

Georgia and now Illinois is coming for R. Kelly, after viewing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

It is being reported that Fulton County, Georgia is launching a criminal investigation into the allegations of R. Kelly allegedly having sex with underage girls.

The Fulton County district attorney is looking into the singer and a mansion he previously owned in Johns Creek, Ga.,

Now Cook County, Illinois is launching their own investigation.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx says she was sickened by what she watched and is asking individuals to come forward that are victims and/or related to these allegations.  Foxx further encourages people to call 773-674-6492, so that they can work with these individuals through this process.

RELATED STORY: 15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Lifetime’s Premiere of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Check out Cook County’s press conference in regards to investigation R. Kelly below.

R. Kelly Under Criminal Investigation In Georgia and Illinois was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

