Did you make a new years resolution? Are you going to stick to it? There are 10 very popular resolutions that are often broken. One of them is of course to start excising, eating right and losing weight. If that’s your resolution odds are you wont stick to it all year. Another resolution people don’t stick to is to give up cigarettes. But you can do it! Don’t give up this year!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

DL’s Top 10: Most Commonly Broken New Year’s Resolutions was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Also On 100.3: