While women naturally have higher pitched voices, they get deeper around men that they’re attracted to. Scientists believe this is to help them stand out from other women. Science suggests that the deeper the voice the more attracted the woman is to the man. Men also lower their voices around women they’re attracted to.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: We Lower Our Voices When We’re Attracted To Someone was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Also On 100.3: