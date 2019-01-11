Cincinnati: Has Made The List For Best Nightlife

4 reads Leave a comment
According to a surprising new survey, most of the cities with the best nightlife aren’t on the East Coast or the West Coast. Instead, they’re in the Midwest.
The survey analyzed how many bars, clubs, and nightclubs are each city – and found that states like Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin are booming.
Here’s a rundown of the Top 10 cities with the best nightlife…
- St. Louis, Missouri
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Dayton, Ohio
- Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Portland, Oregon
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Orlando, Florida (WJW-TV)
