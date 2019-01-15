CLOSE
STORMY DANIELS: Sues Over Strip Club Arrest

Stormy Daniels doesn’t employ attorney Michael Avenatti anymore, but that hasn’t stopped her from filing lawsuits.

She’s filed suit against the Columbus, Ohio Police Department over that strip-club arrest last July. She was performing at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club and hauled in for three misdemeanor sex offenses for allegedly touching a female undercover officer inappropriately. The charges were dropped within hours.

Daniels believes the cops arrested her to try to help President Trump. Her lawsuit says “they thereafter entered into a conspiracy to arrest her during her performance in Columbus in retaliation for the public statements she had made regarding President Trump.” (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Nobody’s ever said one way or the other if Stormy crossed the line at that strip club.
  • Considering how quickly the charges were dropped, it sounds like there’s a case to be made.
  • I’d bet that wasn’t the first time Stormy saw the inside of a jail cell. Seems like that’s an inherent risk of the job.
Don Juan Fasho

