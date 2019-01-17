TRAVIS SCOTT: Colin Kaepernick Denies Giving Co-Sign

Colin Kaepernick strongly denies ever talking to Travis Scott about playing halftime at the Super Bowl.

Variety reports that Travis consulted with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback — and though they didn’t see totally eye to eye, they came to a point of mutual respect. The rapper’s purported takeaway was that making a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps is as strong a statement as taking a knee, and so he signed on to perform with Maroon 5.

However, Kaep’s camp says the phone call never happened. He retweeted a close friend and radio DJ saying, “Kap did not approve this BS! Get the [eff] outta here.” And the quarterback’s girlfriend, Nessa, co-signed that tweet. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

They can’t both be telling the truth.

Sometimes sources make things up — and the outlets publishing the claims are unable or unwilling to fact check.

I don’t know about you, but out of the two of them, I’d say Kaep looks a lot more credible.

Is it possible that they talked and Kaep just forgot? Or maybe this was all some big misunderstanding?

