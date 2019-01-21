CLOSE
KAMALA HARRIS: Announces 2020 Presidential Run

California Senator Kamala Harris officially declared herself a candidate for president in 2020.

The 54-year-old appeared on Good Morning America today (Monday) and said she hopes to become the first African-American woman to lead the country and believes she has the best chance to unseat President Trump. She said, “I feel a sense of responsibility to stand up for who we are.”

Harris joins a quickly growing field of Democratic candidates which already includes Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Maryland Congressman John Delaney.

  • Her announcement was expected.
  • It’s no coincidence that she chose MLK Day to make her announcement.
  • The election is still more than 21 months away.
